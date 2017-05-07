FREEZE WARNING! Take precautions with outdoor plants Sunday night-Monday morning
Sunday, May 7, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT NORTH WEBSTER:
FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WHITLEY COUNTY AND NORTHEAST INDIANA FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
MONDAY...
HAZARDOUS WEATHER...
* Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing early Monday
morning with areas of frost.
IMPACTS...
* IMPACTS...Sensitive vegetation may be damaged or killed if
proper precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
