FREEZE WARNING! Take precautions with outdoor plants Sunday night-Monday morning

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT NORTH WEBSTER:

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WHITLEY COUNTY AND NORTHEAST INDIANA FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT

MONDAY...

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing early Monday

morning with areas of frost.

IMPACTS...

* IMPACTS...Sensitive vegetation may be damaged or killed if

proper precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.