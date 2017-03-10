FREE FUN EVENT: Whitley Expo 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Indian Springs Middle School

Indian Springs Middle School will be “the place to be” this Saturday, according to Whitley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Romano, as the chamber hosts its annual Whitley County Expo.

Indian Springs Middle School is located just south of Columbia City on Ind. 9.

“Our annual Whitley County Expo provides such a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our community’s outstanding businesses, non-profits and, this year, many of our local artists,” said Romano.

“There is truly something for everyone,” she said. “This event draws together so many great aspects of our community in one place. Not only is this event ideal for someone who is new to the community, I think it offers a lot to residents who’ve been here for years as well –enabling them to gain more knowledge and information about what we have to offer right here in Whitley County.

“Hopefully, that results in important new connections being made, more dollars spent locally and local services being utilized.”

The Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free and no RSVP is required.

Participants will be treated to live entertainment, activities and lunch and snacks for sale – all while learning about products and services from a wide-variety of vendors.

Visitors will have a chance to enter to win door prizes.

Business and non-profit vendors attending this year include:

Rabb Water Systems, DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Andy’s Car Wash, Miller’s Health Systems, United Way of Whitley County, Blue River Digital, Passages, Inc., Agnes & Dora Clothing by Heather and Tracy, Western & Southern Life, Caliber Home Loans-James Prentice, Bowen Center, Purdue Extension - Whitley County, Mayor Ryan Daniel, Indiana Physical Therapy, Everdry of Northern Indiana, Columbia City Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Northeastern REMC, Renaissance Village, Century 21 Bradley-Tim Tower, Ruoff Home Mortgage, Peabody Public Library, Parkview Health, Orizon Real Estate, Daniel Menu & Party Consulting, Bruno’s BBQ & Catering, Humane Society of Whitley County, The Impact Center Food Pantry, The Center for Whitley County Youth, Indiana Tech-College of Professional Studies, South Whitley Community Public Library, Camp Whitley, Whitley County Literacy Council, Whitley County Family YMCA, Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana, Huntington University, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Right to Life of Central Indiana, MD Wise, Whitley County Farmer’s Market, Brightpoint, Artist Michael Lude, Old World Fudge, Purdue Extension - Master Gardeners, Whitley County 4-H, Thrivent Financial-Erick Keirn, Summit Hearing Solutions, Key Exteriors and Minear Real Estate.

In addition to more than 70 booths, featuring local businesses, services, non-profit organizations and local artisans, the Carver Center will host a variety of entertainment including a presentation by Columbia City Police Department Detective Chip Stephenson.

He will talk about the dangers and consequences of online interaction.

“Over 90% of our youth today are involved in some sort of online/social media interaction,” cautions Detective Stephenson. “Parents should know the dangers out there awaiting them and how to prevent both short and long term consequences of such interactions.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Columbia City Police Department in presenting this helpful, informative presentation in hopes that it helps our residents, young and old, develop a more positive online presence,” said Romano. “Interacting online is something more and more of us engage in. We need to arm our young people with the skills to handle the responsibility that comes with using social media.”

Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and answers.

Other entertainment and vendors that day include:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Art in the Alley at the Whitley County EXPO: peruse an assortment of artisan booths featuring handmade jewelry, artwork, pottery and more.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Artist Michael Lude will be drawing portraits at his booth throughout the day.

9 to 10 a.m. - Emil Harris with jazz piano.

10 to 11 a.m. - Detective Chip Stephenson

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Dance performances with Dance Til U Drop!

1 p.m. - Visit and learn with Louie the Lightning Bug, sponsored by Northeastern REMC

1 to 3 p.m. - Keith Roman with acoustic guitar.

For more information, contact the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center at 248-8131 or visit online at www.whitleychamber.com

By RACHAEL ROSFELD

The Post & Mail

