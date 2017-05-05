FREE BREAKFAST! Downtown Columbia City furniture store’s annual promotion starts Saturday at 8 a.m.

Visit your local furniture store for a free breakfast?

That’s the unusual annual promotion Ball Furniture & Mattress Co. will be offering Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at its business, located at mid-block of West Van Buren Street in Downtown Columbia City.

The public is invited to free breakfast from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The annual promotion by the furniture store coincides with the opening day of the 2017 edition of the Whitley County Farmers Market, which will encircle the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

In addition to free breakfast, Ball Furniture & Mattress Co. is offering visitors 50 percent off everything in the store from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with 12-months free financing.

An anchor business for Downtown Columbia City, Ball Furniture & Mattress Co. has been family-owned and operated since 1961.

The friendly and experienced Ball staffers invite all to stop by Saturday.