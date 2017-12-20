FRAUD: Possible fraudulent Chamber Bucks passed locally

COLUMBIA CITY – The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce issued a membership alert Tuesday regarding potential fraudulent Chamber Bucks being passed locally.

A member banking institution notified the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center that a potential fraudulent Chamber Buck was presented Tuesday at their facility by an individual, notes a Chamber press release.

“We are alerting you, our members, so that you can be certain that the Chamber Bucks you are being presented are legitimate,” the release continues. “Please educate your front line staff about Chamber Bucks so that they are aware and can help you not become a victim of fraud.”

Legitimate Chamber Bucks will have the following information:

•Light green marble with a watermark

•A FOUR number serial code

•A serial code in the 7000s or 9000s

If you receive a Chamber Buck that may be fraudulent, do the following:

•Ask for an ID and copy the information (name, license number, address)

•If possible, photo copy the Chamber Buck

•Call the Columbia City Police Department immediately.