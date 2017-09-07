ON THE FOOTBALL FIELD: Friday games previewed

Columbia City (2-1) at Huntington North (0-3)

Churubusco (3-0) hosts Eastside (2-1)

Whitko (0-3) at Rochester (3-0)

Complete previews of these games are in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail, on newsstands and at convenience stores throughout Whitley County. Subscribe today for convenient delivery to your doorstep for just pennies per day or via the newspaper's online e-edition in pdf format. Call 260 244-5153!