FOGGY MONDAY: Patchy, dense fog early today results in NWS advisory

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT NORTH WEBSTER, IND.:

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING FOR WHITLEY COUNTY AND THE REGION.

AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING. PATCHES

OF DENSE FOG ARE OCCURRING WITH VISIBILITIES OF ONE QUARTER OF A

MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO USE CAUTION THIS

MORNING AND BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY OVER SHORT

DISTANCES. THE FOG WILL SLOWLY BURN OFF BETWEEN 8 AND 10 AM.