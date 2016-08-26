FOGGY FRIDAY: Pea soup visibility possible in early a.m.
Friday, August 26, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Special weather service statement from the National Weather Service at North Webster.
FOR WHITLEY COUNTY:
... Patchy dense fog early this morning...
Fog will continue across much of the area early this morning and
may be dense in some, mainly rural, locations. Visibilities are
expected to improve shortly after sunrise. In the meantime, people
should use extra caution when driving and be prepared to slow down
when fog banks are encountered.
