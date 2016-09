FOGGY FRIDAY MORN: Whitley included in NWS fog advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORTHERN INDIANA

Whitley County has been added to a dense fog advisory map for Friday morning by the National Weather Service at North Webster.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/

THIS MORNING...

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG CAN BE EXPECTED THROUGH MID MORNING.

VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN

MANY LOCATIONS.

IMPACTS...

* HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED DUE TO LOW VISIBILITIES

FROM DENSE FOG. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SLOWED OR

STOPPED TRAFFIC AS WELL AS STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES AND CHILDREN

NEAR BUS STOPS.

* NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY POSSIBLE...ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.