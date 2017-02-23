FLAG STICKS IN, GOLFERS ON COURSES: Warm Februrary brings out golfers

Whitley County has seen consecutive February days with temperatures surpassing 60 degrees.

Matt Bunyan enjoyed his second day of February golfing Wednesday afternoon at Crooked Lake Golf Course.

Area golf courses had an abundance of early golfers taking advantage of the amazing spate of warm weather.

Despite a tailspin with high temperatures on Saturday in the 30s, the extended forecast is a rebound next week into the 40s and 50s.

Highly unpredictable Hoosier March weather awaits.