FIREMEN LABOR: No holiday when house ignites

A house fire Monday morning in Columbia City destroyed one house and damaged two others.

For complete details on this and other local news you need to know, be sure to pick up your copy of The Post & Mail at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or, better yet, subscribe for convenient home delivery for as little as 37 cents per day.

Call The Post & Mail’s Circulation Department, 244-5153, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or subscribe under the Subscribe tab on The Post & Mail’s home page.