FIREFIGHTERS CONVERGE: Thorncreek blaze, high heat demand full response from multiple departments

Thorncreek Township firefighter Dennis Bennett mans a tanker truck as firemen from multiple departments fought a residential blaze on Sheckler Road Tuesday afternoon in 93 degree temperatures. Complete report in Wednesday's edition of your Post & Mail.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Firemen from multiple departments were summoned to 1370 W. Sheckler Road in Thorncreek Township shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to fight a residential fire that caused substantial damage, according to initial reports. Additional manpower was needed to fight the blaze, which happened during a late September heat wave that brought temperatures to 93 degrees at the time of the fire.

