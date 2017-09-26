FIREFIGHTERS CONVERGE: Thorncreek blaze, high heat demand full response from multiple departments
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Firemen from multiple departments were summoned to 1370 W. Sheckler Road in Thorncreek Township shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday to fight a residential fire that caused substantial damage, according to initial reports. Additional manpower was needed to fight the blaze, which happened during a late September heat wave that brought temperatures to 93 degrees at the time of the fire.
Complete details will be in Wednesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at news racks and retail outlets throughout Whitley County.
Category: