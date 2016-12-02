FINAL U.S. 30 INPUT SESSION: Enormous local impact discussed

The final public input session for the future U.S. 30 transformation into a limited-access freeway was at Columbia City High School Thursday evening – and many in the community spoke of their concerns about how county roads will be impacted with the changes.

The future project, with initial phases starting as early as within five years, will renovate U.S. 30 across Northern Indiana from Ohio to Illinois, with construction starting from the Fort Wayne area westward.

Therefore, Whitley County will be at the very beginning of the huge estimated $1 billion infrastructure project – with $100 million anticipated being spent in Whitley.

“We know that the county roads will need updated for the increased traffic,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel, who has led the four public input sessions during the past month. “Our plan is to present the final design idea to INDOT and ask for assistance in funding them.”

He added, “The U.S. 30 Planning Committee has been meeting for over a year to create the design that best suits the community. Ultimately, INDOT (the Indiana Department of Transportation) can make the final decision since it’s their road, but our purpose in the committee and through these work sessions is to help influence that decision.”

