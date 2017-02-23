FFA IN WHITLEY COUNTY: Special pages inside Thursday's Post & Mail!
Thursday, February 23, 2017
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind.
It's FFA Week in Whitley County and across the nation.
Special pages are inside Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail detailing the accomplishments of Columbia City, Churubusco and Whitko FFA chapters.
