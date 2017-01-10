'FAST LIKE A CHEETAH!" Columbia City youngster’s need for speed is all in the family

Zavier D. Derbeck’s 5th grade classmates at Coesse Elementary School have a nickname for him: Cheetah.

You know, “fast like a cheetah,” the fastest land animal in the world. A cheetah can achieve bursts of speed hitting 68-75 mph.

Zavier can do that too – while strapped in the cockpit of his Junior Dragster at Osceola Dragway in St. Joseph County near South Bend.

