FARMERS MARKET: Relocates today from Courthouse Square due to Old Settlers Days

Whitley County

Farmers Market

- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Whitley County’s annual Farmers Market is held every Saturday through October.

Due to the Old Settlers Days and Legion Festival this week’s Farmers Market will be held in the parking lot of Parkview Whitley Hospital, East Ind. 205, Columbia City.

Vendors selling produce and handmade crafts will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.