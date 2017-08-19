EPIC ECLIPSE: Local viewing venues set for Monday’s event

It’s coming.

The solar eclipse will be visible on Monday, Aug. 21, and several local and area groups will be hosting viewing parties for the public.

A partial eclipse will be viewed throughout Indiana, and will begin at approximately 12:58 p.m.

By 2:24 p.m. the maximum level of the eclipse will be reached – and it will end at approximately 3:46 p.m.

The Churubusco Public Library will be hosting its party at the library at 1 p.m.

They will have some protective glasses on hand and fun astronomical-related activities.

South Whitley Community Public Library will be meeting with the public at the town park gazebo.

They will be giving free eclipse safety glasses, offering celestial-inspired snacks and hosting various eclipse-related activities.

Whitley County schools will be in session during the eclipse – and teachers will be taking precautions to protect students and teach them about eye safety associated with the solar event.

Nearby parties

The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society will be hosting its own informative and exciting celebration at the Allen County Library, 900 Library Plaza.

Ivy Tech will be hosting two parties at its North Campus (3701 Dean Drive) and Coliseum (3800 N. Anthony Blvd.) locations. There will be music, food, information and 400 safety glasses to give away.

Both parties will begin around 1 p.m.

Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW), located at 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., is having a solar eclipse celebration from 1-4 p.m. in the lawn between Kettler Hall and Neff Hall on the south side of campus.

Pokagon State Park, in Angola, will be having a viewing party at 1 p.m.

Safety first

Those wishing to enjoy the solar eclipse will want to stock up on proper eye protection.

Looking directly at the sun during the eclipse can cause eye damage – burning or blindness.

Special glasses to view the sun are available from many retail stores, but the public is advised to purchase those that have been approved by NASA.

Cameras also run the risk of being damaged.

Pointing a camera directly at the sun, whether professional-grade or a smartphone, can damage its sensor. Solar filters can be purchased for digital and smartphone cameras, but should be ISO-certified.

This is the first solar eclipse to pass from the Pacific to Atlantic coast since 1918, and the first to have its landfall exclusively in the United States since the country gained independence in 1776.

Another solar eclipse will occur in April 2024, but will only cover a portion of the U.S.

A solar eclipse with a similar path to this year’s is expected to occur in August of 2045.