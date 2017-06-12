EMS PUBLIC MEETING: Whitko to host South Whitley Town Council session on public concerns
Monday, June 12, 2017
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.
South Whitley Town Council members will conduct a public meeting this Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Whitko High School Auditorium regarding Lutheran Network providing emergency medical service in the town of South Whitley with Parkview Health as a secondary emergency medical service.
Parkview Health is currently the town's only EMS provider.
Opinions and comments are encouraged.
Town Council members are urging the community to attend this meeting.
Category: