ELKS STATE HOOP SHOOT: Mabie scores a second place

Mackensy Mabie runner-up in 12-13 group,

she just misses chance

to represent Col. City Elks

at national competition

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Mackensy Mabie, of Albion, Ind. (12-13 year old girls group) was a second place finisher in the third round of state competition in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” free throw contest at New Castle High School.

Mackensy Mabie was sponsored by Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417.

The “Elks Hoop Shoot” began as a local program by Corvallis, Oregon Elks in 1946 and is in its 45th year of national competition.

Each winner of state “Hoop Shoot” competitions will be one of over three million American youngsters who participated in local, district, state and regional contests.

Thirty-six boys and 36 girls will remain to compete in Chicago after all regionals have been completed.

From this outstanding group, one boy and one girl in each age category (8-9, 10-11, 12-13 years old) will be named National Champion.

Each National winner will receive an individual trophy and his or her name will be inscribed on a special plaque displayed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

This project is supported by the interest earned on donations made through the Elks National Foundation, which provides scholarships and grants to outstanding young students.