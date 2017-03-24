ELKS LODGE #1417: New officers installed as membership swells to 310

Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 recently installed officers for the 2016-2017 Lodge year.

The local Elks – now with a membership roster of a near-record 310 members – through the years have assisted the V. A. Hospitals, the Elks Scholarship Program and the Indiana Elks Association’s major Cancer Research project, plus many other Indiana and United States charities.

Through hard work and dedication, the officers and members of Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 also continue to support many local community charities and projects.

The local Elks Lodge #1417 also recently awarded Sandie Keister with the “Officer of the Year” tribute and Todd Fry with “Elk of the Year” honors.

These awards are given to members and Lodge officers annually who contribute their time and effort to charitable causes through the Elks Lodge.

These awards are the highest honors that a member or officer of the Elks Lodge can receive.

The Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is dedicated to assisting many local, state, and national charities, including the Cancer Research centers at Indiana University and Purdue University, Scholarship Programs, and Veterans to name a few causes.

If your are interested in becoming an Elk, simply call the Lodge, (260) 244-7351, or talk to an Elk.