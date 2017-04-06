EGGS-CITING EVENT: Columbia City Rotary Club to host annual Easter Egg Hunt at Morsches Park next week

Columbia City’s Rotary Club is pitching in to help the Easter Bunny again this year with the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Morsches Park.

The hunt begins at 6 p.m. sharp on Morsches Park baseball diamonds Thursday, April 13.

Children will be divided into age groups to help the hunt run smoothly as in years past.

Age groups are:

•Up to 2 years old with parent assisting;

•3 to 5 years old with parent accompanying;

•6 to 8 years old – no adults on the field; and

•9 to 11 years old – no adults on the field.

Children over the age of 11 and adults without children are unable to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt.

For further information, contact Rotary Community Projects Chair Gene Smith at 244-7601. The rain date for the hunt is Friday, April 14.