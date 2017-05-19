EDUCATION FORUM: Chamber, The Post & Mail team to host Tuesday noon event

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and The Post & Mail will host the 2017 Whitley County Educational Forum Tuesday at noon at The Center for Whitley County Youth, 201 W. Market St. near the southwest corner of the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

The latest news regarding education in Whitley County will be addressed by:

•Dr. Patricia O’Connor, superintendent of Whitley County Consolidated Schools;

•Steve Clason, superintendent of Whitko Community Schools; and

•Galen Mast, outgoing superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools.

The trio will give share information on current projects, give insight into the future of education in our local schools and answer questions.

“The education of Whitley County’s children is a community priority,” noted Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Chamber and Rick Kreps, publisher/editor of The Post & Mail.

Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. RSVP by 9 a.m. Monday, May 22 at 244-8131 or email office@whitleychamber.com