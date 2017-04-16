EASTER MORNING TRAGEDY: Juvenile dies in early morning crash on U.S. 30

A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning Sunday crash on U.S. 30 caused by a motorist who allegedly ignored a red stoplight while westbound at the intersection of Ind. 5 and struck a northbound vehicle.

The name or age of the victim has not yet been released by investigating Whitley County Sheriff's Department or Indiana State Police personnel.

Occupants in both vehicles involved in the 1:19 a.m. fatal crash were from Warsaw.