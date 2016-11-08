EARLY SURGE: Voting early locally is starting to ease some

Poll workers at Thorncreek South Precinct located at Eagle Quest Church on Ind. 109, just north of Columbia City, reported 167 voters had cast ballots as of about 8:30 this morning, with heavy volume before 8 a.m. Poll workers indicated the number of voters doing their civic duty today was exceeding previous years' activity.

The fast pace and high volume of local voting was starting to ease as mid-morning neared.