EAGLES WIN: CCHS pounds Norwell in NE8 tilt

Columbia City senior Jordan Bechtold puts in two of his game-high 22 points as the Eagles downed Norwell 61-45 in a home Northeast Eight Conference match-up Thursday evening.
Friday, February 3, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Earlier this season, in the Holiday Hoops tourney, Norwell’s Knights downed Columbia City 57-52, thanks in part to hot shooting by the Knights from behind the three-point line.

Thursday evening the host Eagles did a much better job of defending the three, and senior guard Jordan Bechtold scorched the Knights for 22 points as the Eagles took the rematch between the two teams, 61-45 at CCHS.

