EAGLES WIN: CCHS pounds Norwell in NE8 tilt

Earlier this season, in the Holiday Hoops tourney, Norwell’s Knights downed Columbia City 57-52, thanks in part to hot shooting by the Knights from behind the three-point line.

Thursday evening the host Eagles did a much better job of defending the three, and senior guard Jordan Bechtold scorched the Knights for 22 points as the Eagles took the rematch between the two teams, 61-45 at CCHS.

