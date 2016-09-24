DOWNTOWN EVENTS: Weather perfect for a stroll through Downtown Columbia City

Overcast skies Saturday morning are making for perfect conditions to stroll through Downtown Columbia City and enjoy the Whitley County Farmers Market, as well as the first-ever Art Block Party/Art Walk.

The new event will introduce a new organization in town to support local arts programs.

The party began at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 10 p.m. Attendance is free and a plethora of vendors and artists will be there offering art and food.

The block party is the largest celebration in line with the previous Art in the Alley events held this summer.

Over 25 artists, photographers, quilters and more from all over Whitley County will be there to showcase their work downtown.

Kids events will be sprinkled throughout the day, with evening fare for adults later.