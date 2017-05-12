DOWNTOWN CC HOPPING SATURDAY: Farmers Market, Art in the Alley . . . then Ride for Cure motorcyclists roar in
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, look no farther than Downtown Columbia City.
In addition to the second weekend of the Farmers Market on the Whitley County Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the first 2017 edition of Art in the Alley will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the alley between the Whitley County Government Center and Ball Furniture. It’s directly across the street from the Thomas R. Marshall Plaza.
Between 3:30 and 4 p.m., dozens of motorcyclists from the area Leukemia & Lymphoma Society “Ride for the Cure” event will roar into Downtown Columbia City.
For the occasion, the public is invited to food, music and fun from a variety of vendors from 5-9 p.m. Several streets will be closed Downtown to accommodate the festivities.
See you Downtown Saturday!
