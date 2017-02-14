DOWN GOES THE COMPETITION! CCHS' Hunter Reed punches his ticket to State Finals

Columbia City's Hunter Reed gives Northfield’s Layne Evans a ride.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Hunter Reed, Columbia City High School’s outstanding junior wrestler, slams Northfield’s Layne Evans Saturday in the 152-pound weight class at the IHSAA Semi-State at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Reed pinned Evans at 3:25 of their match and eventually punched his ticket to the State Finals this coming Friday and Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

