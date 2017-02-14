DOWN GOES THE COMPETITION! CCHS' Hunter Reed punches his ticket to State Finals
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Hunter Reed, Columbia City High School’s outstanding junior wrestler, slams Northfield’s Layne Evans Saturday in the 152-pound weight class at the IHSAA Semi-State at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Reed pinned Evans at 3:25 of their match and eventually punched his ticket to the State Finals this coming Friday and Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
