DON'T. GIVE. UP! Update offered on CCHS senior's rehab progress
Thursday, August 3, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Alissa Jagger continues to stay strong spiritually, physically and emotionally. She thrived in the pool this summer at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in downtown Chicago.
