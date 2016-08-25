DODGING THE BULLET: Twisters avoid Whitley County, downpours didn't

The scourge of serious storms and tornadoes that carved a 100-mile path across the region (see Thursday's print edition of The Post & Mail) fortunately left Whitley County relatively unscathed.

The Whitley County Emergency Management Agency reports that no tornadoes touched down in the county Wednesday evening. Television weathermen storm trackers voiced concerns about an "on the ground" tornado near CR 700 S and "rotation" was reported near CR 950.

Though no apparent serious wind damage was experienced locally, Whitley County did, however, receive quick, significant rainfall, resulting in high water conditions in ditches that spilled onto some roadways, creating standing water.

Whitley County Emergency Management office personnel request residents who may have experienced storm damage to call at (260) 248-3167 or communicate via email at whitleydhs@whitleygov.com. Provide photos of damage via email if possible, agency personnel request.