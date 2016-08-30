DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN: Madison More earns 2017 DYW title

COLUMBIA CITY — The crowd cheered “yes!” when Madison More was named 2017’s Distinguished Young Woman of Whitley County.

Combined with the previous Junior Miss programs, it was the 52nd celebration of its kind.

More, daughter of Brian and Robin More, attends Columbia City High School. Her talent and drive led her to the top, winning the overall program scholarship.

