DISTINGUISHED HOST: DeFreeuw will host Saturday's Distinguished Young Woman Program

Eric DeFreeuw, a Fort Wayne native and a 2005 Homestead High School graduate, is returning to emcee the 52nd Distinguished Young Woman/Junior Miss program of Whitley County, this Saturday evening, 7 p.m. at Columbia City High School.

DeFreeuw is a graduate of DePauw University with a bachelor’s in communications in 2009. He can be seen regularly on 21 Alive and Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Admission to Saturday evening’s Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) program is $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12.

A special publication about this year's DYW program will be inserted in Friday's Post & Mail.

