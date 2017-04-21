DIAMOND ACTION: All Whitley County teams have games this weekend
Friday, April 21, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
Follow all Whitley County high school spring sports action in your Post & Mail!
Columbia City, Whitko and Churubusco baseball teams are all in action this weekend:
Friday
•Whitko hosts Lakeland at 5 p.m.
•Columbia City visits North Manchester at 5 p.m.
Saturday
•Columbia City hosts West Noble in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
•Churubusco visits North Manchester for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
Category: