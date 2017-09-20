DENSE FOG: Whitley County, most of NE Indiana, under a blanket until mid-morning Wednesday.

..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDTTHIS

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory...which is in effect until 10 AM EDT this morning for Whitley County and most of Northeast Indiana.

Whitley County Consolidated Schools were on a two-hour delay.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* Areas of fog, dense in spots, through mid morning.

* Visibilities around a quarter mile or less.

* Visibilities improving markedly after 10 am EDT.

IMPACTS...

* The morning commute will be hampered with low and rapidly

changing visibilities.

* Drive with low beam headlights on.

* Watch for stopped or slow traffic, including school buses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...

use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.