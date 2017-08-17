DECISIONS, DECISIONS: County planners render recommendations on big issues

A large crowd attended Wednesday evening’s session by the Whitley County Plan Commission, some commissioners pictured in foreground, as the panel addressed and approved two important issues: an overlay zone related to agricultural and residential uses near lakes and other areas of the county; and a zoning reclassification for a large poultry operation in Etna-Troy Township.
Staff Writer
Thursday, August 17, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

A favorable recommendation was passed Wednesday evening by the Whitley County Plan Commission for a temporary zoning overlay ordinance and for a large CFO (confined feeding operation) seeking an amendment to reclassify property to AGP (agricultural production).

See complete details on these important issues in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail, available on newsracks and at convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via the complete e-edition the newspaper. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe for pennies a day.

Category: