DAZZLING! Free admission to CLUGSTON WALK OF TREES

Clugston’s Annual Walk of Trees continues to enthrall attendees.

Admission is free.

Located at 108 S. Chauncey St. on the west side of the Whitley County Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City, The Clugston’s Walk of Trees will entertain Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as next Friday and Saturday at the same time.

Attendees can participate in voting for their favorite tree at the bright and colorful event.