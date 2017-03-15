DAUGHTERS DONATE: DAR give to coming Whitley County Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Sue Lewis, left, and Charlotte Blair, right, of the Augustin de La Balme Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented Ty Murphy with a check toward construction of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Construction will likely begin on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn in April. A dedication ceremony for the memorial is planned for Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11. Murphy has coordinated fundraising for the memorial’s erection, which has been supported by numerous local organizations and individuals. The memorial to honor local Vietnam-era veterans is expected to cost about $10,000.