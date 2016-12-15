CRUSHERS: CCHS Eagle wrestlers 10-1 after beating Norwell, 51-15

Columbia City 182-pounder Jacob Morse works to turn Norwell’s Jared Cross during Wednesday’s NE8 conference match at Columbia City. Morse went on to pin Cross in the first period and the Eagles defeated Norwell 51-15.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

After seeing the scores that visiting Norwell posted against Huntington and New Haven, Eagle Head Coach Blane Culp expected Wednesday’s match with the Knights to be a close one. While several individual bouts were close, the Eagles won 11-of-14 matches to post a lopsided 51-15 win.

Complete details in Thursday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

Category: