CR 700 E: Road closure Monday, March 13

On Monday, March 13 contractors will replace a tile on CR 700 E, between CR 400 S and CR 500 S.

In order to complete the tile replacement, CR 700 E must be closed for a period of time during the day Monday.

The road is expected to re-open before nightfall.

Officials at the Whitley County Highway Department do not believe the road will close before school buses pick up students; however, it may still be closed when buses run afternoon routes.