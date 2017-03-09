COUNTY ROAD CLOSING: CR 900 S closing Thursday for tile replacement
Thursday, March 9, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Thursday contractors will replace a county tile on CR 900 S, between CR 250 W and CR 350 W.
In order to complete the tile replacement, CR 900 S must be closed for a period of time during the day.
The road is expected to re-open before nightfall. Whitley County Highway Department officials do not believe the road will close before buses pick up students, however, it may still be closed when buses run afternoon routes.
Category: