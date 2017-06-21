COUNTY PLANNING: Wednesday evening meeting to discuss developing recommendations for Comprehensive Plan

The Whitley County Plan Commission meets Wednesday, 7 p.m. in the Whitley County Government Center on West Van Buren Street in Downtown Columbia City to consider several items of business, including "detailed plans to better implement certain recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan" – including local agricultural issues.

In tandem, a grassroots organization, Whitley Water Matters, is on the agenda to introduce itself to the plan commission members. The advocacy group indicates it will lobby for "responsible management of the land, lakes, air and waterways in Whitley County through changes in local ordinances."