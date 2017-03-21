COUNTRY QUILTERS: Local guild hosts annual gathering

Members of the Whitley County Country Quilters hosted this year’s annual Gathering of Quilters this past Saturday.

The day was a great success. More than 700 enthusiasts gathered beginning at 8 a.m. in Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw.

Attendees were treated to many activities including a vendor fair with 27 booths selling fabrics, kits, notions, sewing machines, quilt display products and even jewelry and candles.

Donna Kooistra, certified quilt appraiser, was on hand to provide documented appraised value of quilts.

The morning session started with the always popular guild roll call with more than 60 different clubs and guilds represented from across the region.

Award-winning quilter, author, instructor and historian Mary W. Kerr was the speaker for the morning. Her subject was the “Hexie Revolution.”

Lunch, shopping, show-and-tell and perusing the quilt show displaying quilts made and owned by the members of the host guild filled out the rest of the day.

This is the first time Whitley County Country Quilters have hosted the annual event which celebrates National Quilting Day. It took a year of planning, but it was enjoyable and proved that the local quilters have a lot of diverse talents.