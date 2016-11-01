CONTEMPLATIVE VOTERS: Early voting ongoing in county

Harold and Terrina Caldwell are two of nearly 2,000 voters who have taken part in early voting this year. They are pictured recording their early vote Monday. Those who want to vote early must visit the Whitley County Courthouse on the second floor. The Election Office there is open for voters on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 7 the office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The Election Office staff reminds voters they must bring a photo I.D. with them when signing in.

Official Election Day is a week from today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about where to vote and if you are registered, visit indianavoters.com or contact the local Election Office at 260-248-3164.