CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: New CCHS site work is hitting its stride

Construction presses on for the new Columbia City High School, located off of Ind. 9 just south of Columbia City.

A major feature of the massive construction site has been the significant moving of dirt, but workers have also been busy setting the underground utility lines, footings and will soon start the masonry portion of the project.

So far the Whitley County Consolidated School Board of Trustees has approved an estimated $61.7 million in bids for the project, with three more major bids still to be approved. Bids for general trades and glazing are expected to be advertised later this month.

