COLD, THEN SNOW: Wintry forecast for Whitley
Whitley County awoke Friday morning to a temperature of 17 degrees and a windchill of just 5 above zero.
The cold will continue this weekend, with snow in the forecast Friday night and Saturday, with possibly 1 to 3 inches of snowfall by Sunday morning.
Points west and in the South Bend-area snow belt may receive as much as 7 inches of snow.
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of northern Indiana,
southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio from the National Weather Service at North Webster:
Friday and Friday night
Light snow is expected to develop late tonight. Accumulations
overnight will range from less than an inch south of US Highway 24 to
as much as 2 inches to the north.
Saturday through Thursday
Light snow will continue into Saturday. Another inch of snow is
possible for a storm total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Another system may bring additional light snow and impacts to travel
Monday into Tuesday...mainly along and north of US 30.
