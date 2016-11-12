COLD MORN: First heavy frost of season recorded

Whitley County recorded its first heavy frost of the season Saturday morning, with temperatures plummeting to as low as 24 degrees.

The predicted low had been in the upper 20s.

The temperature rose to 30 at 8 a.m. and was to rise to a high of 50 Saturday afternoon.

Veterans Marathon runners in Columbia City were enjoying the invigorating weather condition, particularly since winds were calm.

The low is not predicted to reach freezing again until next weekend.

Highs this coming week will be in the 50s, reaching the 60s later in the work week.