COLD, COLD: National Weather Service gives outlook

The National Weather Service at North Webster has issued the outlook for Whitley County, which details cold temperatures through Monday, with a warming period thereafter.

Detailed forecast"

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 18. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday night

A chance of snow before 8pm, then scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Isolated snow showers before 8am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 20.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday

Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.