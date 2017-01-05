COLD, COLD: National Weather Service gives outlook

Thursday, January 5, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

The National Weather Service at North Webster has issued the outlook for Whitley County, which details cold temperatures through Monday, with a warming period thereafter.

Detailed forecast
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 18. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night
A chance of snow before 8pm, then scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday
Isolated snow showers before 8am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 20.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

