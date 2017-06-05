CLASS OF 2017: Whitko first to start the week as new grads
Monday, June 5, 2017
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.
The Class of 2017 at Whitko High School begins the week as the first new grads in Whitley County.
A total of 113 graduated in ceremonies Friday evening.
Columbia City High School will have its graduation ceremony this coming Friday at 6 p.m. and Churubusco’s will begin at 7 p.m. the same evening.
Complete Whitko coverage is in Monday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.
