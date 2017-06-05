CLASS OF 2017: Whitko first to start the week as new grads

Braylynn Couch turns the tassles of her cap, officially signifying she is a Whitko graduate.
Staff Writer
Monday, June 5, 2017
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.

The Class of 2017 at Whitko High School begins the week as the first new grads in Whitley County.

A total of 113 graduated in ceremonies Friday evening.

Columbia City High School will have its graduation ceremony this coming Friday at 6 p.m. and Churubusco’s will begin at 7 p.m. the same evening.

Complete Whitko coverage is in Monday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

Category: