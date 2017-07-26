CIVIL WAR . . . IN CHARACTER
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Saturday’s Civil War Festival at the Woodlands Senior Center in Columbia City saw several attendees in character, including, from left,
30th IN Civil War re-enactors- Russ Gilliom, of Churubusco, Regimental Surgeon; and Samuel Rightler, Dublin, Ohio Telegraph Operator, U.S. Signal Corps.
More photos of the event in Wednesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or via the complete e-edition in pdf format. Call to subscribe for pennies a day! 260 244-5153.
Category: