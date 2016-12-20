CHURUBUSCO FAMILY DENTISTRY: Happy holidays to all!

"One of the real joys this holiday season is the opportunity to say thank you and wish you the very best for the New Year," the dentists and staff at Churubusco Family Dentistry LLC, express to all present and future patients.

Richard Zollinger, DDS, Dionne Hladin, DDS, Emily Berning, DDS and staffers sincerely wish the very best holiday season for all.

Located at 230 E. Whitley St., in Churubusco, the dentists' office phone number is 260 693-2177.