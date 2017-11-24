CHRISTMAS PARADE: Lighted procession, tree lighting in Downtown Columbia City at 6 p.m. Friday

Downtown Columbia City will light up in Christmas spirit starting at 5 p.m. Friday evening and climax shortly after the 6 p.m. Lighted Christmas Parade with Santa’s arrival and the opening of his Courthouse Square cottage to visitors.

Starting at 5 p.m. will be the annual Clugston Walk of Trees, at 108 S. Chauncey St., and the Gingerbread Festival, at 128 W. Van Buren St in the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will welcome Santa starting at 6 p.m. The parade will travel from Eagle Tech Academy, south on Walnut Street, then east on Van Buren Street to Santa’s House on the Courthouse Square. There will be a tree-lighting ceremony at that time.

Santa will greet visitors at his house tonight until about 8 p.m.

Santa will have hours Dec. 1, 5 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 2, noon to 3 p.m.; and Dec. 3, noon to 3 p.m., plus similar weekend dates until Christmas.